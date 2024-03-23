Moscow blocks access to Red Square after terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Moscow has blocked access to the Red Square, Trend reports, referring to Russian media.

Red Square in the heart of Moscow has been fully blocked off by law authorities following the terrorist incident at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, which is close to Moscow. Right now, the square's entrances are completely blocked. Officers from the OMON (special purpose police unit) and patrol-post personnel keep watch over the area.

Additionally, this weekend's big events in Moscow—sports, cultural, and otherwise—have been postponed.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

The shooting resulted in the loss of 60 lives, with over 140 individuals sustaining injuries.

