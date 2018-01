Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Mass food poisoning of schoolchildren occurred in the Hakkari province in the southeast of Turkey, Turkish media reported Jan. 11.

A total of 176 schoolchildren were poisoned. All of them were hospitalized.

A criminal case has been launched into the incident, investigation is underway.

