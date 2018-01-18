Turkey’s Trabzon airport closed for flights

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Airport in the north-eastern Turkish province of Trabzon is closed for flights, the Turkish media reported Jan. 18.

The airport is closed due to the work to eliminate the consequences of the recent incident with the Pegasus aircraft, which skidded off the runway.

The airport will be closed until Jan. 19.

On Jan. 13, the Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800, which had taken off smoothly from the capital Ankara, made a normal landing at the Trabzon airport, but went off the runway just meters from the waters of the Black Sea and had its wheels stuck in the mud. All 164 passengers were safely evacuated and injured people were hospitalized.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news