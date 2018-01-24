Erdogan, Putin discuss Syria over phone

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed over the phone recent developments in Syria as well as Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin, Turkish media reported.

Erdogan told Putin the Turkish operation is aimed at clearing PYD/YPG and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

Erdogan pointed out that Turkey values working in coordination with Russia on Syria. Turkish president also said the operation, which aims to secure Turkey’s national security, will also contribute to Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity.

The two leaders also confirmed their determination to continue efforts for the success of upcoming Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, slated for Jan. 28-29.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched a military Operation Olive Branch in Afrin.

F-16 fighter planes of the Turkish Air Force, which are inflicting air strikes on the positions of PYD on the Syrian-Turkish border, are involved in the operation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news