Torrential rains in Bulgaria put Turkey's Edirne under flood threat

28 March 2018 20:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s southwestern Edirne province may be flooded as a result of torrential rains, which continue for several days in Bulgaria, the Turkish media report March 28.

Reportedly, the rivers flowing through the province have overflowed their banks.

The last time Edirne province was flooded on Feb. 4, 2015, resulting in evacuation of 783 people.

In total, 359 people died as a result of the floods and landslides in Turkey in 1988, 1990, 1995 and 1998.

