Torrential rains in Bulgaria put Turkey's Edirne under flood threat

Turkey’s southwestern Edirne province may be flooded as a result of torrential rains, which continue for several days in Bulgaria, the Turkish media report March 28.

Reportedly, the rivers flowing through the province have overflowed their banks.

The last time Edirne province was flooded on Feb. 4, 2015, resulting in evacuation of 783 people.

In total, 359 people died as a result of the floods and landslides in Turkey in 1988, 1990, 1995 and 1998.

