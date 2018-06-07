Many reforms carried out in Turkey: PM

7 June 2018 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Many reforms have been implemented in various fields in Turkey, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said during an election rally in the province of Kars, Turkish media reported June 7.

Yildirim noted that the reforms in Turkey have been and remain one of the priorities of the Justice and Development Party (AKP)

"When we came to power, we promised that requirements of the people will be the most important thing for us," Yildirim said.

The PM also recalled that one of the AKP's promises was related to strengthening the fight against terrorism.

"The fight against terrorism will be successful and let no one doubt it," Yildirim said.

Earlier, spokesman and deputy chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) of Turkey, Mahir Unal, said that the Turkish armed forces are moving deep into the north of Iraq, establishing control over the positions of the PKK terrorist organization.

Unal said the Turkish authorities have repeatedly stated that at any moment military operations against the PKK militants may begin in northern Iraq.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
EU companies disclose 5 most needed reforms in Azerbaijan
Economy news 5 June 20:06
Deputy economy minister: Reforms realized in Azerbaijan show real results
Economy news 5 June 17:35
Turkey has 11 military bases in northern Iraq - PM
Turkey 4 June 09:58
Russian, Turkish prime ministers discuss construction of Akkuyu NPP, TurkStream pipeline
Russia 2 June 18:53
Turkey says envoy may return to US this week
Turkey 30 May 13:46
IFC seeks to support process of diversification of Azerbaijan’s economy (Exclusive)
Economy news 26 May 07:35
Turkey to help Uzbekistan to reform its pension system
Uzbekistan 25 May 15:39
Several ministries to be renamed in Turkey
Turkey 25 May 13:52
Turkish presidential candidate urges people to demand democratic rights
Turkey 24 May 19:13
Turkey to further strengthen relations with Russia after elections: Erdogan
Turkey 24 May 18:37
PM: Turkey to take measures to prevent growth of US dollar exchange rate
Economy news 24 May 12:08
Turkish president discloses one of 140 megaprojects of ruling party
Turkey 24 May 10:40
Turkey’s ruling party promises implementation of over 140 megaprojects
Turkey 23 May 17:48
IFC seeks to support process of diversification of Azerbaijan’s economy (EXCLUSIVE)
Economy news 16 May 21:44
Turkey asks Israel’s consul general to leave country
Turkey 16 May 10:12
Turkish businessmen association urges to cease relations with US, Israel
Turkey 15 May 16:39
Protests underway near Israeli embassy in Ankara
Turkey 15 May 15:45
PM: Turkey urges Muslim countries to reconsider relations with Israel
Turkey 15 May 14:11