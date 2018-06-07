Many reforms carried out in Turkey: PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Many reforms have been implemented in various fields in Turkey, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said during an election rally in the province of Kars, Turkish media reported June 7.

Yildirim noted that the reforms in Turkey have been and remain one of the priorities of the Justice and Development Party (AKP)

"When we came to power, we promised that requirements of the people will be the most important thing for us," Yildirim said.

The PM also recalled that one of the AKP's promises was related to strengthening the fight against terrorism.

"The fight against terrorism will be successful and let no one doubt it," Yildirim said.

Earlier, spokesman and deputy chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) of Turkey, Mahir Unal, said that the Turkish armed forces are moving deep into the north of Iraq, establishing control over the positions of the PKK terrorist organization.

Unal said the Turkish authorities have repeatedly stated that at any moment military operations against the PKK militants may begin in northern Iraq.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

