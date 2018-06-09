Northern Iraq to be soon completely cleared of terrorists: Erdogan

9 June 2018 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The north of Iraq, and in particular Kandil, will soon be completely cleared of terrorists, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported June 9.

As Erdogan said, the north of Iraq is the den of the PKK terrorists, and if the Iraqi authorities are not able to clean up the region, the Turkish armed forces will do everything possible to clean up those lands of terrorists.

Earlier, the Turkish armed forces established control over a base of the PKK terrorist organization in the area of Avashin in northern Iraq.

Earlier, the spokesman and deputy chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey Mahir Unal said that the Turkish armed forces are moving deep into the north of Iraq, establishing control over the positions of the terrorist organization PKK.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said earlier that Turkey has 11 military bases in northern Iraq, which greatly facilitate the fight against the PKK.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, lasts more than 25 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

