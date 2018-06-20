North of Iraq to be completely cleared of PKK terrorists - Turkish PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The North of Iraq will be completely cleared of the PKK terrorists, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, Turkish media reported on June 20.

Yildirim noted that the PKK is currently the main threat to the security of Turkey and the entire region.

"The operation of the Turkish armed forces for the liberation of Northern Iraq from the terrorists of the PKK is going on well," said Yildirim.

He noted that, the countries of the region should fight with the PKK.

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Turkish Armed Forces launched a new military operation in northern Iraq. He noted that the Turkish Air Force used 20 aircraft and destroyed 14 PKK bases in northern Iraq.

"Turkey is resolute in the fight against the PKK," Erdogan said.

Earlier it was reported that in the framework of the operation against the terrorist PKK organization in Northern Iraq, the Turkish military moved deep into Iraqi territory by 73 kilometers.

Earlier, the Spokesman and Deputy Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey Mahir Unal said that the Turkish authorities have repeatedly stated that, a military operation against the PKK militants in the North of Iraq may be started at any moment.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that Turkey has 11 military bases in Northern Iraq, which greatly facilitate the fight against the PKK.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

