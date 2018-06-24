Erdogan leads presidential election in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

According to preliminary estimates, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan scored 59.92% of the vote in the presidential election.

This is stated in the message of the Central Election Commission of Turkey (YSK).

The report says that this time 18.61% of votes are counted.

Candidate from the "People's Republican Party" (CHP) - Muharrem Inge won 26.53% of the vote, a candidate for the newly created "Iyi Parti" Meral Akchenker 7.72%, "Democratic People's Party" candidate (HDP) - Selaheddin Demirtash 5.50%, candidate from the "Seadet" Party (SP) - Temel Karamollaoglu 0.94% and the candidate from the "Vatan" Party - Dogu Perincek 0.18% of the vote.

The message also says that the bloc called "People's Unity" (Cumhur İttifakı) (Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP)) is also leading in the parliamentary elections, having previously collected 65.42% of the votes.

Note that today at 17:00 local time in Turkey, parliamentary and presidential elections were completed.

