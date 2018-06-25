Turkey to announce final election results in coming days

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The final results of elections in Turkey will be known in the next few days, Head of Turkey's Supreme Election Board (YSK) Sadi Guven said, Turkish media reported June 25.

He noted that no negative incidents were recorded in the parliamentary and presidential elections.

“The elections in Turkey were democratic and transparent,” Guven said.

On June 24, Turkey held parliamentary and presidential elections.

According to preliminary counting of votes, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 53.16 percent of the votes in the presidential election, said the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey (YSK).

The candidate of Republican People’s Party (CHP) Muharrem Ince won 30.54 percent of the votes, the candidate of Iyi Parti Meral Aksener got 7.47 percent of the votes, the candidate of People’s Democratic Party (HDP) Selahattin Demirtas won 7.47 percent of the votes, the Seadet Partisi candidate Temel Karamollaoglu got 0.90 percent of the votes, and the candidate of Vatan Partisi Dogu Perincek got 0.20 percent of the votes.

As for the parliamentary election, the Cumhur Ittifaki bloc of Justice and Development Party and Nationalist Movement Party is leading in the parliamentary election with 53.65 of the votes, the Millet Ittifaki bloc of CHP, Seadet Partisi and Iyi Parti won 33.96 percent of the votes, and HDP won 11.69 percent of the votes.

Other parties got the remaining 0.07 percent of the votes.

Thus, Justice and Development Party will be represented in the parliament by 295 MPs, MHP by 48 MPs, CHP by 147 MPs, Iyi Parti by 43 MPs and HDP by 67 MPs.

Seadet Partisi and Vatan Partisi will not be represented in the parliament.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news