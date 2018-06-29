Turkish Supreme Military Council to meet under leadership of president for the first time

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Supreme Military Council in Turkey will hold a meeting under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the first time, Turkish media wrote June 29.

The meeting of the Supreme Military Council of Turkey will be held in August this year.

Earlier the Supreme Military Council in Turkey held meetings under the leadership of the prime minister.

It is reported that the main theme of the meeting will be the fight against the PKK, as well as other terrorist organizations.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

