Turkish Airlines adding tenth daily flight from Tel Aviv

13 July 2018 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Airlines, the leading foreign airline operating in Israel, is adding a tenth daily flight on the Tel Aviv-Istanbul route, "Globes" has learned. The additional flight will start on March 31, 2019.

More than 85% of the passengers with Turkish Airlines from Israel to Istanbul continue with the airline to further destinations. In 2017, Turkish Airlines carried more than a million passengers from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, and the additional flight indicates its intention of expanding further in Israel.

No foreign airline currently operates as many as ten flights from Tel Aviv. El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) operates 55 flights in the summer season, but it is prevented from flying to Istanbul. El Al chairman Eli Defes said in an interview with "Globes" recently that, as with the prohibition on the airline from flying over Saudi Arabia, which prevents it from competing with Air India on flights to India, in this instance too El Al was unfairly discriminated against. Defes said that it was the State of Israel that enabled Turkish Airlines to take tens of thousands of Israeli passengers from Tel Aviv and carry them to its many destinations from its home airport in Istanbul, while El Al was unable to compete with it directly, among other things because it was not allowed to fly to Istanbul.

At the end of October, a huge new airport is due to open in Istanbul. It will be the largest airport in the world, with a capacity of 200 million passengers annually in four terminals. Flights will depart from the new airport to 350 destinations.

Turkish Airlines itself has expansion plans. It intends to grow its fleet to 600 aircraft in the coming years.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Senior Russian diplomats hold consultations with top Israeli, Palestinian officials
Russia 12 July 18:47
Israel says it hits Syrian army posts after drone incursion
Israel 12 July 14:42
Israel's Elbit speeds up race to fly military drones in civil airspace
Israel 12 July 11:51
Israel hits three military targets in Syria in response to UAV’s infiltration
Israel 12 July 06:14
Putin notes positive development of Russian-Israeli relations
Russia 11 July 23:15
Israel shoots down Syria drone
Israel 11 July 19:26
Latest
Volume of investments in Kazakhstan’s industrial sector increases
Economy news 13:11
New 4G MiFi campaign from Azercell!
ICT 13:07
President Aliyev receives delegation led by Iranian minister of health and medical education (PHOTO)
Politics 12:53
President Aliyev chairs meeting of heads of Azerbaijan’s law enforcement bodies (PHOTO)
Politics 12:52
Azer Turk Bank offers free salary cards to corporate clients
Economy news 12:45
Uzbekistan Airways halts purchase of Bombardier aircraft (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:36
US company completing repair of one offshore platform in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:30
Azerbaijan MFA: by setting conditions Armenian leaders contribute to escalation
Politics 12:28
Kazakh region eyes import substitution of agricultural products
Economy news 12:23