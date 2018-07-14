“Gulen movement poses threat for all Turkic-speaking states”

Istanbul, Turkey, July 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The movement of Fethullah Gulen poses a threat to all Turkic-speaking states, Mehmet Akarca, director general of Turkey’s Directorate General of Press and Information, said July 14.

He was speaking at an international conference dedicated to the second anniversary of the military coup attempt in Turkey.

He noted that Gulen’s terrorist organization was penetrating into the state structures of Turkey for many years.

“The military coup attempt in Turkey is a clear example of the danger posed by the Gulen movement,” Akarca said.

He added that during the investigation, supporters of the terrorist organization admitted that the military coup attempt was aimed at the dismemberment of Turkey.

The Turkish authorities accuse the leader of the Hizmet (FETO) movement, Fethullah Gulen, who resides in the US, of being involved in an attempted military coup, and demand the US to extradite him.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country. Meanwhile, a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

The death toll as a result of the military coup attempt stood at over 250 people, and more than 2,000 people were wounded.

From July 11 to July 16, 2018, events are held in 81 provinces of Turkey dedicated to this date (military coup attempt). The main events will be held in Ankara and Istanbul, where monuments to the victims of rebels will be opened. Special sessions will be held in the Turkish parliament.

---

