Interior Ministry of Turkey reports on elimination of 40 terrorists

23 July 2018 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Some 40 terrorists were killed in Turkey last week as a part of operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey said in a statement July 23.

Operations were conducted in the eastern provinces of the country.

Over 100 firearms and hand grenades were also seized during the operations.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

