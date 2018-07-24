Turkey ready to provide assistance to Greece in fighting forest fires

24 July 2018 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey is ready to help Greece to extinguish forest fires, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported July 24.

He said Greece is a neighbor of Turkey, and the people of Turkey express their condolences to the Greek people in connection with the victims of forest fires.

Several large fires broke out in Greece, mainly in the capital region of Attica July 23. The 40-degree hot weather has been observed in the country in recent days, and the situation aggravated on July 23 by a strong wind - up to 7 points by the Beaufort scale. The situation got out of control, and state of emergency was announced in Attica.

