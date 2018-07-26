Turkey to continue fight against Gulen movement - defense minister

26 July 2018 09:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will continue to fight against the Gulen movement, which was able to penetrate into the ranks of the Turkish army, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said, Turkish media reported July 26.

Akar noted that, the ranks of the Turkish army were cleaned from supporters of Gulen after the attempted military coup.

He noted that, the Gulen movement is a serious threat to the future of Turkey.

A group of rebels attempted a military coup on the night of July 16, 2016 in Turkey. The main fighting took place in Ankara and Istanbul. More than 250 Turkish citizens were killed, more than 2,000 people were injured, the rebellion was suppressed.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan may lease its satellite use to European companies
ICT 09:17
Number of companies with Kazakh capital in Turkey up
Economy news 25 July 21:19
Total capital of Israeli companies registered in Turkey up
Economy news 25 July 20:39
Number of Turkmen companies registered in Turkey down
Economy news 25 July 19:57
Total capital of Uzbek companies registered in Turkey down
Economy news 25 July 17:25
Turkey does not intend to stop relations with Iran for sake of US - Erdogan
Turkey 25 July 15:23
Latest
New multimodal route with participation of Azerbaijan and Latvia to be created (Exclusive)
Economy news 10:09
Exchange rate of Kazakh currency down by 2.6%
Kazakhstan 10:08
Iran to settle 30% of Turkmenistan gas dues in cash
Business 10:01
Uzbek "Neftegazinvest" announces tender for supply of reagents
Tenders 09:59
Iran halts production of 8 car models over fuel efficiency
Business 09:22
Turkmenistan may lease its satellite use to European companies
ICT 09:17
Vodafone Ukraine may implement solution of Azerbaijan’s IT company
ICT 09:16
Etisalat chooses Azerbaijani company for deployment of tourist Wi-Fi in Dubai
ICT 09:14
Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association talks beekeeping project in Jojug Marjanli
Economy news 09:13