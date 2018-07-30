New direct flight to link Turkish Kayseri, Kiev

30 July 2018 01:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

A direct flight will be carried out between the Turkish city of Kayseri, located at the intersection of the trade routes of the historical Silk Road, and the capital of Ukraine, Kiev, Turkish media reported.

According to the head of the Kayseri municipality Mustafa Celik, within the framework of work to improve the efficiency of tourism development in the city, a meeting was held with 15 leading tour operators of Ukraine.

Following the meeting, an agreement which implies performance of a direct flight from the Ukrainian capital to Kayseri was reached.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US should not forget they can lose close ally - Erdogan
Turkey 29 July 07:46
Chavushoglu holds phone conversation with US State Secretary
Turkey 28 July 21:00
US should respect laws of Turkey: speaker
Turkey 27 July 18:24
Secretary of Turkish Embassy disappears in Mexico
Turkey 27 July 15:42
USA feels jealous of relations between Turkey and Russia - Erdogan
Turkey 27 July 10:42
US to achieve nothing by threatening Turkey - presidential administration
Turkey 27 July 10:40
Latest
Libya, South Korea discuss mutual cooperation
Other News 02:27
Flash floods hit Athens after heavy downpour, no casualties
Europe 00:13
Death toll rises to 91 in deadly Greece wildfire
Europe 29 July 23:13
Indonesia earthquake: 14 dead on tourist island of Lombok
Other News 29 July 22:08
Lewis Hamilton claims victory in Hungarian Grand Prix
Europe 29 July 21:31
So-called Islamic State claims attack on Afghan midwife center
Other News 29 July 20:28
Donald Trump threatens U.S. government shutdown over immigration
US 29 July 18:35
Global Carmakers Hatching Joint Response to US Protectionist Tariffs
Europe 29 July 17:43
Merkel's conservatives hit 12-year low in German poll
Europe 29 July 16:50