New direct flight to link Turkish Kayseri, Kiev

A direct flight will be carried out between the Turkish city of Kayseri, located at the intersection of the trade routes of the historical Silk Road, and the capital of Ukraine, Kiev, Turkish media reported.

According to the head of the Kayseri municipality Mustafa Celik, within the framework of work to improve the efficiency of tourism development in the city, a meeting was held with 15 leading tour operators of Ukraine.

Following the meeting, an agreement which implies performance of a direct flight from the Ukrainian capital to Kayseri was reached.

