Interior Ministry of Turkey announces elimination of over 30 terrorists

30 July 2018 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Some 36 militants including one of their leaders were killed as a part of the operation against the terrorist Kurdistan Workers ' Party (PKK) last week, the Turkish Interior Ministry said in a statement July 30.

The operations were conducted in the eastern provinces of the country.

Over 100 firearms and hand grenades were seized during the operations.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

