Turkish coast guard detaines about 40 illegal immigrants

9 September 2018 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish coast guard has detained 37 illegal migrants in the Turkish province of Mugla, the Coast Guard Command said in a message.

The detainees were planning to move to Europe illegally, reads the message.

"There are Syrian, Palestinian and Iraqi citizens among the detainees," the Coast Guard Command said.

All detainees will be deported from Turkey, according to the message.

Last time the Turkish coast guard detained 183 illegal migrants in the Turkish province of Izmir.

