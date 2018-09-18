PKK terrorists eliminated in Iraq's north

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

As part of the fight against the terrorist organization PKK, eight PKK terrorists have been eliminated in Iraq's north on Sept. 17, Turkish General Staff said in a message on Sept. 18.

The terrorists were liquidated in the northern Iraqi district of Al-Zab.

According to the message, the terrorists tried to infiltrate the Turkish territory.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

