New political party created in Turkey

A new political party called “Yeniden Refah Partisi” has been created in Turkey, the country’s media reported Nov. 23.

The party was founded by Fatih Erbakan, the son of former Turkish prime minister Necmettin Erbakan.

Thus, the number of political parties in Turkey reached 83.

In 1983, a political party called “Refah Partisi” was created in Turkey. The party’s founder was Necmettin Erbakan. “Refah Partisi” was closed on January 16, 1998.

