Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A military helicopter has crashed into a residential area in Sancaktepe district of Istanbul, Turkish media reported Nov. 26.

Rescue teams and ambulance have been sent to the crash site.

According to preliminary information, three people were killed and one was injured as a result of the incident.

Story still developing

