Turkish General Staff: More than 10 terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

As part of the operation being conducted by the Turkish Air Force against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorists in northern Iraq, 14 terrorists were killed, the Turkish General Staff said in a message on Nov. 30.

According to the message, the operations were carried out in Hakurk, Avashin and Metina regions.

Meanwhile, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated that from early 2018, 87,838 operations have been carried out against the PKK terrorist organization in Turkey.

Soylu noted that 289 PKK terrorists were killed during the operations.

"In 2017, 380 PKK terrorists and in 2018, 343 terrorists surrendered to Turkish law enforcement agencies," Soylu said.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

