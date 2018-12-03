MFA: Turkey, NATO to discuss regional issues

3 December 2018 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey and NATO will discuss regional issues, Turkish ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a message on Dec. 3.

The message noted that in order to discuss regional issues, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Brussels on December 4-5, 2018.

"Chavusoglu will also take part in the meeting of the foreign ministers of the NATO countries," the message said.

The message noted that the meeting will discuss the decisions taken during the previous NATO foreign ministers' meeting, which took place on July 11-12, 2018.

