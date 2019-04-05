Over 50 houses damaged by earthquake in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Turkey's Elazig province damaged over 50 houses, Trend reports via Turkish media.

At present, work is underway to eliminate the results of the earthquake in the province.

Residents of the province, whose houses have been affected by the earthquake, were provided with temporary apartments.

The center of the earthquake was at a depth of 9.4 kilometers. Its aftershocks were also felt in the neighboring provinces of Diyarbakir and Mardin.

Turkey is located in the seismically active zone, and the country often suffers strong earthquakes, which often lead to casualties.

The strongest fluctuations of the Earth's crust in Turkey were recorded in 1999 in the Marmara Sea region. The magnitude of the tremors that time was 7.4 points and caused the death of more than 18,000 people.

