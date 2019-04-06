Turkish defense minister says U.S. to deliver 4th F-35 jet

6 April 2019 03:39 (UTC+04:00)

Turkey's defense minister said three of four F-35 military aircraft were delivered by the U.S. and the last one is expected to be delivered Friday, Trend reported citing Daily Sabah.

"In order to protect our right and law, we are maintaining our contacts and negotiations," Hulusi Akar said during a visit to Sultan Murat Barracks, where the Turkish Military Representative to the NATO peacekeeping force in Kosovo (KFOR) is present.

Akar said Turkey has fulfilled all of its responsibilities.

"We are one of the eight partners of this project. We have given a serious amount of money, we have fulfilled all our responsibilities. Within the framework of the agreement we reached, three aircraft have been delivered and the fourth one will be delivered today. We have pilots there. We have four pilots on flight training and our two pilots are doing their preparatory duties, the maintenance personnel are non-commissioned officers and they are also being trained," he said.

Akar said Turkey is still interested in also purchasing the U.S. Patriot missile defense system, which the Americans are hesitant to sell.

"Protecting our country and nation is our most important duty. Turkey's only goal is to protect its territory and the nation," he said.

"We have been working on this. We have been saying that we can get the Patriots American air and missile defense systems at the same time while getting the S-400s. Our authorities are continuing their negotiations, so we have clearly demonstrated that we are willing to purchase Patriot," the defense minister added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran-Russia-Turkey parliamentary officials to convene on Syria
Iran 5 April 19:35
Putin, Erdogan to discuss Syria, S-400 deliveries, Turkish Stream gas project on April 8.
World 5 April 17:06
Illegal immigrants detained in Turkey
Turkey 5 April 13:20
Turkish ruling party: Number of votes for Yildirim greatly increases in election in Istanbul
Turkey 5 April 13:18
Turkish Interior Ministry: Over 80 terrorists killed as part of operations against PKK
Turkey 5 April 13:01
Political party led by Turkish former PM Davutoglu to be created in Turkey - media
Turkey 5 April 12:58
Latest
6 killed, 21 injured in bus-truck collision in SW Pakistan
Other News 04:16
U.N. Security Council calls on eastern Libyan troops to halt military movement
Other News 02:58
U.S. to designate elite Iranian force as terrorist organization: U.S. officials
US 02:23
Polish economy to slow down: World Bank
Europe 01:47
Tripoli forces retake former international airport
Other News 01:13
Kuwait sends first humanitarian aid to Iranian flood-stricken
Society 00:23
WHO urges leaders in Western Pacific region to invest in primary health care
Other News 5 April 23:40
Taliban kills dozens of Afghan forces in 2-day siege
Other News 5 April 23:08
Lightning blamed for forest fire that kills 30 in SW China: authorities
China 5 April 22:39