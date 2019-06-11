Ministry: About 80% of tourists visiting Turkey arrived by air

11 June 2019 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Defense minister: Azerbaijan, Turkey together able to withstand any threats
Turkey 16:10
Azerbaijan grows two varieties of strawberries imported from abroad
Society 15:16
Number of flights slightly decreases in Turkey
Turkey 14:35
Terror attack prevented in eastern Turkey
Turkey 13:25
Volume of air cargo transportation down in Turkey
Turkey 12:31
Air transportation of passengers decreasing in Turkey
Turkey 11:45
Latest
Azerbaijani parliament speaker meets with OSCE PA President
Politics 16:34
Volume of coal transfer to exceed 106 million tons in Kazakhstan
Economy 16:29
Swiss National Bank to hold interest rates until at least 2021
Other News 16:21
Defense minister: Azerbaijan, Turkey together able to withstand any threats
Turkey 16:10
Foreign company to construct pectin plant in Kazakhstan
Economy 16:07
Azerbaijan's revenues from freight transportation through TRACECA corridor growing
Business 16:03
Turkmen foreign policy initiatives in action: diplomacy of peace & progress
Turkmenistan 15:57
Azerbaijan's SME Development Agency sends local entrepreneurs to Germany
Business 15:57
China's premier says will continue implementing tax, fee cuts
Other News 15:46