Number of cruise liners arrived at Turkish ports in January-May 2019 disclosed

12 June 2019 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Volume of cargo transshipment from Azerbaijan via Turkish ports announced
Business 5 June 21:00
Number of cruise liners arrived at Turkish ports in January-April 2019 disclosed
Turkey 4 June 15:45
Volume of cargo transshipment from Kazakhstan via Turkish ports disclosed
Economy 31 May 15:09
Cargo from US, Israel via Turkish ports in April exceeds 11 million tons
Turkey 30 May 18:16
Volume of cargo transshipment from Azerbaijan via Turkish ports announced
Business 29 May 15:13
Volume of cargo from Iran via Turkish ports exceeds 2 million tons
Economy 27 May 20:33
Latest
Bakcell expands career & employment opportunities for youth (PHOTO)
Society 17:00
Defense minister: Azerbaijan, Turkey invite Georgia to take part in joint exercises
Politics 16:56
SOCAR: Baku oil refinery modernized by over 30%
Oil&Gas 16:51
Ford Motor opens research center in Tel Aviv
Other News 16:39
Senior executives of Japanese companies visit Iran
Politics 16:38
Change in prices for consumer goods in Azerbaijan for January-May
Economy 16:19
Uber to unveil next-generation Volvo self-driving car
Other News 16:18
Uzbekistan plans to increase the duty on import of shoes
Uzbekistan 16:14
President Ilham Aliyev receives vice-president of German Bundestag
Politics 16:12