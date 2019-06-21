Turkey to get Russian missiles on eve of third anniversary of military coup attempt

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems will be delivered to Turkey on July 15 this year to be timed to the third anniversary of the military coup attempt, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

After Ankara receives the first S-400 complexes, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense will decide on the location of the missile systems.

Fethullah Gulen and his supporters are accused of July 16, 2016 military coup attempt in Turkey. The Turkish authorities have repeatedly stated that the US stands behind the military coup attempt, because the ideological leader of the FETO terrorist organization Fethullah Gulen is hiding in the US.

Despite all of Turkey’s demands for Gulen’s extradition, the US has not yet extradited him.

A group of rebels attempted a military coup in Turkey on the night of July 16, 2016. The main confrontation broke out in Ankara and Istanbul. More than 250 Turkish citizens were killed, over 2,000 people were injured, and the mutiny was suppressed.

