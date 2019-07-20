Iraqi Kurdistan arrests Turkish lawmaker's brother for assassination of diplomat

20 July 2019 20:38 (UTC+04:00)

Security services in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region said on Saturday they had arrested the brother of a lawmaker serving in the Turkish parliament for the assassination of a Turkish diplomat in the Iraqi Kurdish regional capital Erbil, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The diplomat was one of at least two people shot dead on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire in a restaurant where Turkish diplomats were dining.

“The Kurdistan Region announced on Saturday the arrest of the man who planned the assassination of a Turkish diplomat in a restaurant in Erbil, less than a week after the attack,” the Asayish internal security service said in a statement.

It did not name the suspect but said “reports indicated” that his sister served as a Kurdish lawmaker in the Turkish parliament. A separate statement from another Iraqi Kurdish security force, the Counter Terrorism Department, gave the suspect’s name as Mazlum Dag.

Turkey’s pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) later confirmed that the man who had been arrested was the brother of one of its lawmakers, Dersim Dag.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish serviceman killed in northern Iraq
Turkey 12:54
Major Turkish company expresses interest in entering Kazakh market
Economy 12:11
Ex-deputy chief of Turkey’s Halkbank released from arrest
Turkey 19 July 17:53
Perpetrators of attack on Turkish diplomat in Iraq identified
Turkey 19 July 15:12
UAE: intentional metamorphosis
Commentary 19 July 14:34
Number of Azerbaijani companies registered in Turkey increases in January-June
Economy 19 July 14:26
Latest
Britain says Iran seizes two oil tankers in Gulf, Iran says captured one
World 19:47
AU to deploy more healthcare experts to tackle Ebola crisis
World 19:06
Death toll rises to 15 from C. China gas factory blast
World 18:54
At least three killed in S. Germany small plane crash
World 18:09
Value of problem loans of VTB Bank Azerbaijan decreases
Economy 17:51
Ilham Aliyev awards winning athletes of Azerbaijan at 30th World Summer Universiade
Politics 17:42
Iran increasing number of spare parts for cars
Business 17:09
Azerbaijani minister: “Most basic task assigned by Supreme Commander-in-Chief - high combat readiness”
Politics 16:45
Total assets of Azerbaijan’s AtaBank decrease
Finance 15:34