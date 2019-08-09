About 400 houses damaged as result of earthquake in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Rufiz Hafizoglu

About 390 houses were damaged as a result of an earthquake in Turkey’s Denizli province, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

Reportedly, 78 people were injured. The provincial airport was also damaged as a result of the earthquake.

The 6.0-magnitude earthquake occurred in Bozkurt city of south-western Denizli province.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of seven kilometers. Tremors were felt in neighboring provinces.

