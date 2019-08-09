Russian female injured in bus accident in Turkey’s Antalya

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Thirty-eight-year-old Russian citizen Alexandra Snayeva was injured in a bus accident in Turkey’s Antalya province, Trend reports on Aug. 9 referring to the Turkish media.

The remaining 15 injured are Turkish citizens.

All injured were hospitalized. The condition of two people is assessed as critical.

The cause of the accident has not been reported.

