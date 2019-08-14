30 forest fires recorded in Turkey in 3 days

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A total of 30 forest fires have been recorded in Turkey over the past three days, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

According to the information, forest fires were mainly registered in western provinces, where many resorts are located.

As the media reported, it cannot be ruled out that this could be a provocation by members of the terrorist Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

It is also reported that two people suspected of arson of forest territories were recently detained in Turkey.

Some 27.6 percent of Turkey’s surface is covered by forests. Almost all of them are owned by the state.

More than 68,000 cases of forest fires have been recorded in the history of Turkey, since 1937.

More than 24,000 cases of forest fires have been recorded in Turkey in the last 10 years alone.

