Illegals from Afghanistan detained in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Recently, 55 illegal immigrants have been detained in Turkey's Canakkale province, Trend reports via Turkish media.

The detainees are citizens of Afghanistan. There are children among them, according to reports.

According to media reports, the detainees intended to enter Europe illegally.

Some 796,000 illegal migrants from different countries, who intended to get to Europe, have been detained in Turkey over the past 3,5 years.

Reportedly, 18,700 organizers of illegal migration to Europe were detained during the reporting period. Illegal immigrants get to the European countries from Turkey by paying 500-7,000 euros.

Some 144 people died during six months of 2019 as a result of wrecks of several boats and a ship carrying illegal immigrants to Europe. During the reporting period, 64 illegal immigrants died in accidents in Turkey. Some 43 illegal migrants have been found frozen to death on Turkey’s borders with Iran and Greece.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news