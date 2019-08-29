Erdogan doesn't rule out possibility of reintroducing death penalty

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not rule out the possibility of reintroducing the death penalty in the country, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Erdogan noted that if the country's parliament decides to reintroduce the death penalty, he will certainly approve it.

Earlier, the Spokesman and Deputy Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey Mahir Unal said that Turkey is considering the issue of introduction of the death penalty against pedophiles, as well as their castration.

Unal noted that the protection of children will be provided at the highest level in Turkey. The deputy chairman of the ruling party added that the issue of execution and castration of pedophiles will be discussed by the Turkish Parliament once again.

The issue of castration of pedophiles was first discussed in the Turkish Parliament on April 9, 2018.

In case of adoption of the law on castration of pedophiles in Turkey, they will also face penitentiary imprisonment for the period from 20 to 40 years.

The Turkish oppositional Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) advocated for the castration of pedophiles in Turkey, explaining that there is already such a practice in a number of other countries.

The death penalty in Turkey had been abolished in 2001, while it had not been applied in the country since 1986.

