Turkey prevents major terrorist attack in mall

14 November 2019 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A major terrorist attack has been prevented in a mall in Turkey’s Adana province as a result of a special intelligence operation, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Reportedly, two terrorists of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) have been detained, with one of them being a Syrian citizen.

The second detainee is a Turkish citizen, who was trained in a PKK terrorist camp in Iraq’s north.

No other details of the operation have been reported.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has been lasting around 40 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

