Number of Kyrgyz tourists in Turkey up by nearly 10 percent

4 December 2019 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey reveals revenues from transport taxation, toll roads in October
Turkey 18:45
About 40,000 tourists from China visited Turkey in October 2019
Turkey 18:06
Over 20,000 tourists from Uzbekistan visited Turkey in October 2019
Turkey 17:51
Over 25,000 tourists from Kazakhstan visited Turkey in October 2019
Turkey 17:41
Number of Turkmen tourists in Turkey up by over 20 percent
Turkey 17:31
Turkey increases trade with Georgia by over $20M (Exclusive)
Turkey 16:56
Latest
Georgian company to open natural juice production plant
Business 18:53
Turkey reveals revenues from transport taxation, toll roads in October
Turkey 18:45
Georgia to benefit from construction of gas collector (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 18:44
Brent prices may dip to $40/bbl if OPEC fails to extend cuts
Oil&Gas 18:43
Number of visitors from Thailand to Georgia increases significantly
Tourism 18:35
Rouhani: Iran, Azerbaijan take many positive steps to strengthen bilateral relations
Politics 18:31
Details of Boeing 737 MAX purchase for Kazakhstan's FlyArystan revealed
Transport 18:27
Non-OPEC oil output growth to eclipse 40-year old record
Oil&Gas 18:26
Iran's exports from Pars Special Economic Energy Zone exceed $550M in 1 month
Business 18:24