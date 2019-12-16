Turkey’s export of fruits and vegetables down by 13%

16 December 2019 20:56 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Armenians, who shed blood of innocents, today pass themselves off as victims - Turkish newspaper
Turkey 21:01
Turkmenistan approves composition of intergovernmental commission with Turkey
Turkmenistan 19:30
Foreigners' real estate purchases in Turkey reach record high
Turkey 18:15
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Azerbaijan up in 11 months of 2019
Turkey 18:08
Germany transports over 1.8M tons of cargo to Turkey
Transport 18:08
About 20 companies in Turkey obtain energy project licenses
Oil&Gas 17:47
Latest
Azerbaijani community: Discrimination policy demonstrates Armenia’s long-term ideology
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:39
EIB supports social and economic infrastructure of Georgia
Finance 21:15
Armenians, who shed blood of innocents, today pass themselves off as victims - Turkish newspaper
Turkey 21:01
Azerbaijan discloses amount of funds allocated for development of socio-economic sphere
Finance 20:47
Brent oil price may increase up to $67 per barrel
Finance 20:43
Baku Textile Factory increases production of children's clothing
Business 20:09
Ukrainian president arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit (PHOTO)
Politics 19:58
Iran's Khatam Al-Anbia Construction Headquarters pays $95M worth of taxes
Business 19:44
Hashtgerd subway station in Iran to open in January
Business 19:38