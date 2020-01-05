4 illegal immigrants killed in boat crash off western Turkey

At least four illegal immigrants were killed on Sunday when an inflatable boat carrying them hit a Turkish coast guard control boat on the western coast of Turkey, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred in the Aegean Sea near the Dikili district in the province of Izmir early in the morning, the coast guard said in a statement posted on its website.

Following the crash, the coast guard rescued 51 illegal immigrants and rushed 18 of them to hospitals nearby, the statement said.

The search and rescue operation was continuing to find one missing person, added the statement.

