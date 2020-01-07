Turkey’s export from Ankara, Istanbul to Kyrgyzstan rises

7 January 2020 09:17 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

From January through November 2019, Turkey’s export from Ankara and Istanbul to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $286.9 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend .

During this period, export from Ankara to Kyrgyzstan increased by 19.7 percent compared with the same period of 2018, amounting to $12.3 million, the ministry said.

In the first 11 months of 2019, export from Istanbul to Kyrgyzstan increased by 5.3 percent compared with the same period of 2018, amounting to $274.6 million.

In November 2019, export from these cities to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $32.3 million.

At this time, export from Ankara to Kyrgyzstan increased by 9.3 times compared with November 2018, amounting to $2.6 million.

Export from Istanbul to Kyrgyzstan increased by 29.1 percent compared with November 2018, and amounted to $29.7 million, the ministry said.

From January through November 2019, Turkey’s export increased by 1.3 percent compared with the same period of 2018, amounting to $151.8 billion.

In November 2019, Turkey’s export dropped by 0.7 percent compared with October 2018, and amounted to $14.8 billion.

