Number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Turkey increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Some 901,723 citizens of Azerbaijan visited Turkey in 2019, which is 5.03 percent more compared to 2018, Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism told Trend on Feb. 3.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in 2019 amounted to 2 percent.

In December 2019, 59,666 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey, which is 7.15 percent more compared to December 2018.

At this time, over 2.1 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 10.11 percent more compared to 2018.

Over 45 million tourists visited Turkey in 2019, which is 14.11 percent more compared to 2018.

During 2019, more than 14.9 million tourists visited Istanbul and over 14.6 million tourists visited Antalya.

The remaining 15.5 million tourists visited country’s other cities.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news