Turkey's jewelry export to Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoghlu – Trend:

Export of jewelry from Turkey to Azerbaijan has made up $263,000 from January through February 2020, which is 64.4 percent less compared to the same period last year, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend on March 9.

Turkey’s export of jewelry to Azerbaijan has made up $220,600 from January in February 2020, which is 68.8 percent also less compared February 2019, the ministry noted.

From January through February 2020, Turkey exported jewelry worth $664.2 million to Azerbaijan, which is 28 percent more compared to the same period of 2019,” the ministry said.

During the reported period, export of jewelry from Turkey has made up 2.3 percent of the country’s total export.

“In February 2020, Turkey exported jewelry worth $372.3 million to world markets, which is 49.7 percent more compared to the same period of 2019, totally 2.5 percent of the country’s total export,” the ministry said.

“Over the last 12 months, i.e. from February 2019 through February 2020, Turkey has exported jewelry worth more than $4.2 billion,” the ministry added.

