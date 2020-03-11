Turkey confirms first case of coronavirus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11
Trend:
Turkey announced its first case of the novel coronavirus early Wednesday while stressing that all precautionary measures were being taken, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
"A male citizen tested positive for the coronavirus in the evening," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said at a press conference in the capital, Ankara.
"The infected individual contracted the virus after returning from Europe. He has been completely isolated," Koca said.
"The patient’s general condition is good. All of his family members and those who came into contact with him are under surveillance," he added.
