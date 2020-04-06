Turkey's foreign trade turnover increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey's foreign trade turnover amounted to $32.2 billion in February 2020, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In February 2020, Turkey’s export increased by 2.3 percent compared to February 2019, amounting to $14.6 billion. In this month, Turkey's import increased by 9.8 percent compared to the same month of 2019 and amounted to $17.6 billion.

From January through February 2020, Turkey’s trade turnover exceeded $66.1 billion.

During the reporting period, export of Turkey increased by 4.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019, reaching $29.3 billion. Meanwhile, Turkey’s import increased by 14.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019, exceeding $36.8 billion.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey amounted to $374.2 billion in 2019.

Export from Turkey exceeded $14.7 billion in January 2020, showing an increase of 6.4 percent compared to January 2019.

In January 2020, Turkey's import increased by 18.8 percent compared to the same month of 2019 and exceeded $19.2 billion.

