Turkey - Kazakhstan trade turnover declines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The trade turnover between Turkey and Kazakhstan dropped by $22.3 million in February 2020 compared to the same month of 2019, exceeding $157.2 million, Trend reports citing the Turkish Trade Ministry.

In February 2020, Turkey’s export to Kazakhstan amounted to $76.9 million, while import from Kazakhstan - $80.2 million.

From January through February 2020, trade turnover between Turkey and Kazakhstan dropped by $48.1 million compared to the same period of 2020, amounting to $306.3 million.

During the reporting period, export from Turkey to Kazakhstan amounted to $136.6 million, while import from Kazakhstan - $169.6 million.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover in February 2020 exceeded $32.2 billion.

In February 2020, export from Turkey increased by 2.3 percent compared to February 2019, exceeding $14.6 billion.

Turkey's import increased by 9.8 percent in February 2020 compared to the same month of 2019 and exceeded $17.6 billion.

From January through February 2020, Turkey's trade turnover exceeded $66.1 billion. Meanwhile, Turkey’s export increased by 4.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019, reaching $29.3 billion.

Over the reporting period, Turkey’s import increased by 14.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $36.8 billion.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey exceeded $374.2 billion in 2019.

