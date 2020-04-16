Turkey - Russia trade turnover increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 16

The trade turnover between Turkey and Russia increased by $81.6 million in February 2020 compared to the same month of 2019, exceeding $1.9 billion, Trend reports citing the Turkish Trade Ministry.

In February 2020, Turkey’s export to Russia amounted to $373 million, while import from Russia - $1.5 billion.

From January through February 2020, trade turnover between Turkey and Russia increased by $381.1 million compared to the same period of 2020, exceeding $4.2 billion.

During the reporting period, export from Turkey to Russia amounted to $705.5 million, while import from Russia - $3.5 billion.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover exceeded $32.2 billion in February 2020.

In February 2020, export from Turkey increased by 2.3 percent compared to February 2019, exceeding $14.6 billion.

Turkey's import increased by 9.8 percent in February 2020 compared to the same month of 2019 and exceeded $17.6 billion.

From January through February 2020, Turkey's trade turnover exceeded $66.1 billion. Meanwhile, Turkey’s export increased by 4.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019, reaching $29.3 billion.

Over the reporting period, Turkey’s import increased by 14.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $36.8 billion.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey exceeded $374.2 billion in 2019.

