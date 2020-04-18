Iraq citizens buying more real estate in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Citizens of Iraq purchased 1,781 real estate properties in Turkey in the first quarter of 2020, which is 75 more compared to the same period of last year, Trend reports referring to the Turkish General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadaster.

According to the directorate, in March 2020, citizens of Iraq purchased 426 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 122 less compared to March 2019.

In March 2020, 108,670 real estate properties were sold in Turkey, which is 3.4 percent more compared to the same period of 2019.

Some 3,036 real estate properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey in the reporting month, which is 3 percent less compared to the same month of 2019.

