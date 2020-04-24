Trump didn’t use term “genocide” to describe 1915 events
Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24
Trend:
US President Donald Trump didn’t call the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire “genocide”, Trend reports citing the White House.
Trump used the term “Meds Yeghern” (Great Disaster) in a statement released Apr. 24.
Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.
