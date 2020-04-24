Trump didn’t use term “genocide” to describe 1915 events

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24

US President Donald Trump didn’t call the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire “genocide”, Trend reports citing the White House.

Trump used the term “Meds Yeghern” (Great Disaster) in a statement released Apr. 24.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.