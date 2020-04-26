Turkey sees fewest new coronavirus cases in 20 days, 7th consecutive drop in deaths

Turkey on Sunday saw the lowest number of new coronavirus cases in 20 days as the number of recoveries hit 3,558. The number of deaths stood at 99, marking the seventh consecutive decline in fatalities, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The latest deaths brought the total death toll to 2,805. The total number of registered coronavirus cases in the country rose to 110,130 as 2,357 more people tested positive for the virus, the Ministry of Health announced in a statement.

So far, 29,140 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, according to the statement.

The ministry added that 30,177 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 889,742.

Turkey is currently treating 1,776 patients in intensive care units, the statement noted.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. The disease has killed over 205,000 people and infected nearly 3 million. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.