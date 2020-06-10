Turkey's Erdogan appoints new governors in 41 provinces
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed new governors in 41 provinces, a presidential ruling in the Official Gazette showed on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
As part of the move, 23 governors were shuffled between provinces and 18 were newly appointed, the statement said. Seventeen former governors were appointed as chief civil inspectors and one was appointed as a top advisor to Erdogan. Turkey has 81 provinces.
